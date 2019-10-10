Look who stopped by the Badger State! Hundreds line up to meet HGTV’s Property Brothers

HGTV’s Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott were in town on Thursday, Oct. 10 to celebrate the launch of their new Scott Living home collection at Kohl’s.

As part of the launch, the brothers met with hundreds of fans who lined up at the Kohl’s in Menomonee Falls.

Fans were able to meet the brothers, snap a photo and even shop their new collection.

A news release says the Scott Living home lifestyle collection at Kohl’s features modern home basics and décor, including furniture, bedding and bath, kitchen décor, and more.