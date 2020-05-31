Looters targets stores across Madison, not just downtown

The destruction that plagued downtown Madison following Saturday's peaceful protest near the state capitol didn't stay contained to the Isthmus.

Madison police officers were called to multiple businesses and shopping centers across the city, including East Towne and West Towne Malls. At the latter one, a security guard told NBC15 News that Finish Line was the only store affected.

Elsewhere, police responded to Best Buy, among other retailers.

Looters also targeted one jewelry store, Gruno's, while its owner was away, helping the owner of Goodman's Jewelry store clean up after his store was robbed and damaged during the height of the evening's violence.

