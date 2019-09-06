Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria opening first location in Wisconsin

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria announced on Wednesday, Sept. 4 it will officially make Fox Point home to its first Wisconsin location.

The pizzeria is slated to open in early December at 8799 N. Port Washington Road in the Riverpoint Village Shopping Center.

The 2,000 square foot space does not include a dining room, but will offer carry-out, delivery, and drop off catering services. Malnati’s will hire approximately 45 local employees and plans to hold a hiring event in the coming weeks.

Malnati’s is headed by Lou’s son, Marc Malnati. He notes in a news release that although this is the first Wisconsin location, America’s Dairyland has long been a part of the company’s history.

The news release says Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is a family-owned company famous for deep dish pizza and staying true to the original Chicago-style pizza recipe.

The company stresses consistency in quality, service, and food, offered in a unique environment by a staff that is committed to one another, the customer, and the community.