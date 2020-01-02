Love & donations pour in for sick Sauk County kitten

The Sauk County Humane Society is sharing the story of a kitten with medical issues that was found shivering in the cold underneath a car on New Year’s Eve. The humane society is calling him Mikey.

On Tuesday, the organization shared Mikey’s story on their Facebook page: “His eyes were caked shut with green gunk from a raging upper respiratory infection. He has clearly been on his own for a while--his long fur is nothing but mats and there are flakes of dead leaves frozen to his skin. He is emaciated,” the post read.

The post went on to say that Mikey was only about 10 weeks old. Mikey was moved to an emergency clinic in Middleton, which the humane society said would be costly. And that’s when the donations began pouring in. So far, donations have totaled almost $2,000.

After being moved to VCA Veterinary Emergency Service & Veterinary Specialty Center in Middleton, doctors say Mikey may have pneumonia and an enlarged heart. But the good news is the little guy is eating. He is currently receiving antibiotics and IV fluids.

“THANK YOU to all of you who are helping with Mikey’s vet bills and for those of you rooting for his recovery. We could not be helping this little guy without your help,” the Sauk County Humane Society wrote in an updated post.

We will keep you updated on Mikey’s condition as more information becomes available.

