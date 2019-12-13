'Loved coming to work every day': Middleton Police Chief Foulke calls it a career after 39 years

Middleton Police Chief Chuck Foulke's last day was Friday.

Middleton Police Chief Chuck Foulke (Source: WMTV)

It's an end of an era at the Middleton Police Department as Chief Foulke calls it a career after 39 years on the job.

He has been the chief for the past six years, and he first started at the department back in 1980 as an intern.

This is the only police department that he has ever worked at. Now the chief says he’s going to miss the people, and the relationships he’s forged with those people over the years.

But you can't talk about his career without talking about the Paradigm shooting that took place back in 2018.

Foulke says while that single event does not define his career, it certainly stands out.

"As a one-day single event, absolutely,” Foulke says. “That had everything. I am very proud, very proud of the brave actions of the employees of Paradigm and our first responders."

Chief Foulke says he fell into law enforcement by accident, but really credits his professors at UW-Madison for pushing him in this direction. Foulke says every day since 1980 there hasn't been a day that he regrets.

"Even today I love getting up and coming to work, every day. I mean I have seen some lousy things. I've seen some horrible things. I've seen people do bad things to people. But that's not what I'm going to remember. So I know I made the right choice because I loved coming to work every day,” Foulke says.

So what’s next for the chief? Foulke says he and his wife are planning on doing some traveling and even going to Florida for a while to get away from Wisconsin winters. But he says you can bet you can still see him in the Madison area, because for him and his wife, this is home.

