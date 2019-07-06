Lower humidity in the days ahead

After a stormy start to our Saturday, improving conditions are expected through the afternoon and evening. Clouds will eventually give way to sunshine and pleasant conditions.

There will be a noticeable drop in humidity values in the days ahead. Form the oppressive category to the refreshing and pleasant category we go by Sunday and Monday.

Dry weather looks to stick around through early next week before our next weathermaker pushes in our direction. This will bring another chance of stormy weather by late Tuesday and into Wednesday.