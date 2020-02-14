MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- Arctic high pressure will dominate the weather today. Sunshine, but bitterly cold temperatures are expected for much of today. Wind chills could reach -15 to -30 below in many cases. Air temperatures will rise into the teens today and continue to rise overnight as a warm front moves into the area. A few flurries may accompany a cold front’s passage on Saturday, but sunshine returns for Sunday.
Lower temperatures expected for Valentine's Day
By NBC15 Staff |
Posted: Fri 5:54 AM, Feb 14, 2020