Lowe’s delivering $1M worth of Mother’s Day flowers to moms isolated due to COVID-19

Lowe’s making sure moms who can't be with their loved ones get flowers this Mother's Day.

The home improvement chain says it is partnering with Uber and flower growers to donate $1 million worth of flower baskets to 500 long-term case and senior living facilities in some of the hardest hit cities in the U.S., including New York, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Houston and Miami.

The deliveries will take place in the days right before Mother's Day, this Sunday. Each basket will be wrapped and will include a special note of appreciation from Lowe's.

"Mother's Day is a special time of celebration between mothers, grandmothers and their children, and our hearts go out to the millions of families nationwide who won't be able to be with their loved ones this year," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer.

"We hope that these flower deliveries, made possible by our network of local nurseries will bring a spark of joy to the moms and grandmothers in senior housing who may feel alone this Mother's Day," Thalberg adds.