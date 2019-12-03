Lt. Gov. Barnes calls out GOP leaders after armed student shot in Oshkosh

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes targeted Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and State Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald on Twitter with a simple, slightly off-color, response after an Oshkosh school resource officer reportedly shot an armed student.

Barnes, a Democrat, simply wrote “wtf man.” and tagged the two top Republicans in the state legislature in a retweet of the Oshkosh Police Department’s first tweet regarding the incident, which sent both the student and the officer to the hospital.

Neither Vos nor Fitzgerald have issued a response to Tuesday’s shooting at this time.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said the shootings show the need to invest in services to help troubled students and to limit their access to guns.

The state Department of Criminal Investigations is leading the investigation into the shooting. It came a day after a police officer shot an armed male student in a classroom at a Milwaukee-area high school.

Kaul, a Democrat, says his department's office of school safety will work with both districts on how to prevent future acts of violence. Kaul says the key is identifying problems before they happen and getting students the mental health or social work assistance that they need.

Kaul supports a pair of bills blocked by the Republican Legislature to institute universal gun background checks and give judges the power to take firearms from people determined to be a risk.

