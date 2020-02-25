Lucky Fond du Lac gas station sells $1 million Powerball winner

Fond du Lac continues to be one of the luckiest places on the planet.

A Fond du Lac gas station has sold a $1 million winning ticket for last Saturday's Powerball drawing.

The ticket was sold at Hansen's BP, 414 W. Johnson St., near the storied lottery jackpot location known as the Miracle Mile.

The ticket matched the numbers 25-37-39-61-62, but not the Powerball.

"Maybe we're the new Miracle Mile," said storeowner Julie Hansen. "This may be our first Powerball winner but we're definitely not strangers to selling winning tickets."

Hansen's BP has also sold these big winners:



$350,000 SuperCash winner;

$81,000 Badger 5 winner;

$124,000 Badger 5 winner;

$59,058 Badger 5 winner

Hansen's BP will receive $20,000 for selling the winning Powerball ticket.

The Powerball jackpot for the Wednesday, Feb. 26 drawing is $70 million.