Luke Bryan coming to the Resch Center in Green Bay

A country music superstar will be coming to the Green Bay area this fall.

A Resch Center stop is included in Luke Bryan's “Proud To Be Right Here” Tour on Saturday, Sept. 26.

Joining him on the tour is Morgan Wallen, Runaway June and Caylee Hammack.

Bryan announced the tour Thursday along with his album release date, April 24.

He also has a tour stop in Milwaukee on June 25.

Multi-award winning Bryan is known for hit songs like "Knockin' Boots," "Country Girl," "Huntin' Fishin' & Lovin' Everyday" and "That's My Kind of Night."

Ticket prices and availability will be announced later.