Luke Bryan's 'Farm Tour' bringing thousands to Marshall

The first, sold out stop of Luke Bryan's 'Farm Tour' is being held at a Marshall farm.

According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, around 7,000 cars are estimated to head toward Statz Bros., Inc on Thursday. Because of this, traffic delays are inevitable Sun Prairie and Marshall in the afternoon.

Wisconsin are y’all ready to kick off #FarmTour2019? pic.twitter.com/IHUt2FhIZQ — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) September 25, 2019

The Sun Prairie Police Department released a schedule of release times for high school students Thursday because of the concert traffic. Seniors who drive will be released at 3:00 p.m., juniors at 3:06 p.m. and sophomores at 3:14 p.m.

The farm is located at 5707 Co. Rd VV Marshall. The concert starts at 6 p.m. 20,000 people are expected to attend the concert. Tickets are sold out.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office said there are 46 officers scheduled to work the concert. They will be directing traffic, conducting bag checks and making sure everyone stays safe. Firearms and grills are not allowed at the concert venue.

Roads to avoid would be STH 19, CTH N and CTH T.