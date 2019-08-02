Lyft driver arrested for allegedly sexual assaulting passenger

A Lyft driver was arrested for second degree sexual assault of a person under the influence after an incident early Friday morning.

According to Madison Police, the female victim said she had been out drinking and contacted the ride service to get home from an address on E. Washington Ave. She said 24-year-old Jeremy Foley stopped short of her address, locked the doors, and told her to perform a sex act on him. The victim felt she had no choice.

Afterwards, the suspect dropped her off at her residence. He was later located by police.

Foley was arrested for second degree sexual assault of a person under the influence.