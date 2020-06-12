Lyndon Station couple accused of trying to get meth through the mail

A Lyndon Station couple was arrested after allegedly trying to receive a package filled with methamphetamine through the mail.

According to the Wisconsin Justice Dept., Christina Perez and Benjamin Zarate each face a charge of attempted possession of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors say the U.S. Postal Inspector intercepted the package, which contained 24 grams of meth, on June 4 and notified law enforcement.

Perez and Zarate reportedly called the Wisconsin Dells post office multiple time to see about picking up the shipment. When they finally showed up to retrieve it, both were arrested and taken to the Columbia County jail.