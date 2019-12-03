Lynyrd Skynyrd's farewell tour coming to Madison in April

Classic rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd are looking to say goodbye to Madison one last time. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers plan to make one final stop here as part of their Last of the Street Survivors Farewell Tour.

"We’ve said we want to play every venue and market we've ever visited around the world one last time and even some places we haven’t, so we get to see all of Skynyrd Nation," said the band’s lead singer Johnny Van Zant. "we are getting close!"

Van Zant and company, who are best known for Southern Rock anthems like Simple Man, Gimme Three Steps, and, of course, Free Bird, aren't coming alone either. The band says country star Travis Tritt will be along for the ride as well.

The show is set for April 24, 2020, at the Alliant Energy Center. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 6, at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com.

Promoters say the tour, which gets its name from a song on the band's fifth studio album Street Survivors, which also included the hit track "What's Your Name."

Following this latest leg of the 2+ year long tour, the band plans to head overseas for international dates.