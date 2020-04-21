Lyrid Meteor Shower set to hit its peak

Lovers of astronomy will have their eyes on the skies this week.

(AP FILE)

The Lyrid Meteor Shower has been taking place since Sunday night, but the first meteor shower of the spring is set to peak overnight, into Wednesday.

The shower happens when the Earth's orbit crosses paths with the comet Thatcher. The meteors are pieces of the coment flying around our planet's upper atmosphere. They can go as fast as 110,000 mph.

During its peak, the meteor shower can showcase anywhere between ten to twenty meteors every hour.

The Lyrid Meteor Shower is one of the few astronomical events that can be seen around the globe.