Lysol maker: Don't drink our cleaning products

The company that makes Lysol has an urgent message to its customers: Do not consume our cleaning products.

(CNN)

The warning comes after President Donald Trump suggested the possibility of injecting disinfectants to protect people from coronavirus.

The suggestion came Thursday during the White House Coronavirus Task Force news briefing.

Reckitt Benckiser, a British company, warned Friday that human consumption of disinfectant products is dangerous.

It said, "under no circumstances should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body through injection, ingestion, or any other route.

The company said it issued the statement after "recent speculation and social media activity."