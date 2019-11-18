MATC culinary students prepare feast for River Food pantry's Thanksgiving meal

Culinary students at Madison College were hard at work Monday preparing more than 40 turkeys for the River Food Pantry's Thanksgiving meal this holiday season.

MATC instructor teaches culinary students how to cook a Thanksgiving turkey properly.

The team cooked 40 birds, at 20-25 pounds a pop, to feed nearly 1,000 hungry people.

It's all for a good cause, and the students get to sharpen their real-world skills too.

"Everybody can take apart a turkey but it may not look the best,” says culinary instructor John Johnson. “So we want to make sure that they do it to industry standards so it can be used in a buffet or sit-down service.”

The River Food Pantry will hold its annual Thanksgiving meal this Friday. You can learn more on their website here.