MFD: Madison man injured battling house fire

A man was injured Wednesday while trying to battle the blaze that was consuming his home on the near east side of Madison.

According to the Madison Fire Department, the man, whose name was not released, was at his neighbor’s house around 1 p.m. when they both started smelling something burning. Spotting the smoke, the man raced back home, on Blue Jay Lane, and rescued his dog. He then grabbed a garden hose to attack the fire and was injured while trying to douse the flames.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they could see the fire rolling out of the back windows and Wednesday’s high winds threatened to spread the fire to nearby homes. Fire crews started by knocking down the flames from outside the structure before moving inside to contain them fully. No nearby buildings suffered any reported damage.

Investigators believe a running space heater sparked the blaze and are considering it accidental.

The mobile home, though, is likely a total loss, according to MFD, which estimated the damage to the building at approximately $20,000.