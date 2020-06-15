MFD battles blaze on Madison's north side Monday morning

The Madison Fire Department responded Monday morning to a blaze at an apartment complex on the city's north side.

When firefighters arrived shortly before 9 p.m., they spotted the fire in the rear of the building and were able to quickly put it out.

Nobody was hurt in the fire. Although, seventeen people live at the complex, in the 3700 block of E. Karstens Drive, and authorities are not sure when they will be able to return.

Investigators have not determined a cause nor have they come up with an estimate for how much damage was done.