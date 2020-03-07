MFD firefighters remain fastest in Fight For Air Climb

Two Madison firefighters took home the award for being the fastest female firefighters in the 12th Annual Anthem Firefighter Challenge, part of the Fight For Air Climb at the U.S. Bank Center in Milwaukee Saturday morning.

One of the American Lung Association's signature fundraising events, Fight For Air Climbs, are stair climbs held in prominent skyscrapers around the country.

Madison firefighters Julie Griessmeyer won the Under 40 category with a time of 9:33 and Linnea Anderson took home the honors in the Over 40 category. Her time was 12:55.

This is the second year in a row the two firefighters have won the top spots.

In Milwaukee on Saturday morning, the Madison Fire Department conquered the 47 floors and 1,034 stairs to help raise donations for the American Lung Association. The Madison Fire Department took fourth place overall with an average team time of 11:55.

Griessmeyer also was the second highest fundraiser among the firefighters, raising $1,280.

The event has raised almost $700,000 with donations still coming in.