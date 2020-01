The Madison Fire Department Lake Rescue Team helped rescue a stranded swan on Lake Mendota Sunday afternoon.

The department posted to its Facebook page saying special handling instructions were given by the Dane County Humane Society. MFD Lake Rescue 1 captured the swan and brought it back to the shore.

Bystanders, UWPD officers and other MFD personnel who looked on applauded the rescue.

The swan is now in the care of the Dane County Humane Society.