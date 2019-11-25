MFD uses Babes Grill & Bar for hands-on training

Just one week after Babes Grill & Bar shut its doors, the restaurant is open again for a unique opportunity.

Before the building is completely torn down, Babes owner Lynn Haker allowed the Madison Fire Department to use the restaurant as a training ground for real-life scenarios.

“We've taught and taught and taught them for 10 weeks. Got them through the different evolutions, and now they function as an engine or ladder company. And they actually go in and are put through like I said, those different stations,” says Lt. Brian Lofy, Madison Fire Department.

The space provides room for what firefighters call “destructive training,” with the opportunity to practice large area search and rescues, a Rapid Intervention Team, or “RIT,” to rescue firefighters in need, and even break down parts of the building. Lt. Lofy says using a restaurant to practice is “rare” for the department.

“We’ve taken quite a few windows already … we’re going to be on the roof doing some roof work, opening up the roof,” says Lt. Lofy. “That is something that we don’t come across. We have a different roof here as well, we have a flat roof. So that gives them an opportunity to cut on a flat roof, which we don’t see that often either.”

This new recruit training is vital, because of after graduation next month, recruits are literally thrown into the fire.

“You don't get to wait another two months or six months. It could happen on day one. So we're putting them on worst case scenario evolutions here this week, to make sure that they're ready for that first day,” Lt. Lofy tells NBC15 News.

Recruit Class 9 for the Madison Fire Department is set to graduate on December 20.

