MHS hockey coach, school part ways following investigation

Middleton High School varsity boys hockey coach Steffon Walby and Middleton High School have agreed to part ways as of Friday.

“We want to thank Steffon for his six years as the varsity boys hockey coach,’’ Director of Communications Perry Hibner said. “He came in under not the easiest of circumstances, yet our program continued to have success in the Big Eight, arguably the best boys hockey conference in Wisconsin.’’

NBC15 previously reported that district administrators began an investigation after the Middleton Cardinals were forced to forfeit their WIAA Division 1 playoff win over Tomah/Sparta on Feb. 18 for using an ineligible player. This decision eliminated them from the tournament.

The investigation revealed the WIAA ruled in October the student-athlete was ineligible to play in 2019-20 for failing to meet the organization’s residency requirements.

According to the district, the team and the athletic department asked the WIAA about the residency requirement and were told the player would not be eligible this season. Hibner did not say what requirement the unnamed player did not meet nor did he lay out what information they had that would have left him eligible.

Hibner noted the ruling is not in dispute and all involved acknowledge they knew about the decision. Everyone involved also acknowledges that at no point did the WIAA or anyone else ever indicate the student-athlete was eligible after that initial decision, he said.

The investigation revealed the need to improve processes and systems in the MHS athletic department. Hibner declined to elaborate on what those might be.

“We are sorry for the pain this has caused our varsity boys hockey players,’’ Hibner said. “No one wants or deserves to have their season end this way. The boys wanted to have a chance to play Sun Prairie and, hopefully, advance to sectionals and maybe beyond.’’

Walby met with the varsity players at the end of the school day on Friday to inform them he would no longer be coaching. Hibner said varsity boys hockey families were also notified.

“I want to thank Middleton High School for the opportunity to coach these past six-plus years,’’ Walby said in a statement. “It has been an honor and I am proud of what we have accomplished on and off the ice. I have had an incredible team of coaches who have been instrumental to our success. I am going to miss working with the players. They are the backbone of any program and I have nothing but positive memories from my experiences with them.''