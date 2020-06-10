MISSING: Madison Police searching for 12-year-old boy

The Madison Police Department is seeking community help in locating a 12-year-old boy who was last seen near his Hammersley Rd. home last Thursday afternoon.

Javarius Hurd is 5 feet, 120 pounds, and was last known to be wearing a blue t-shirt and blue shorts.

There is no information to suggest Javarius is the victim of a crime, but his family is concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or by computer at P3Tips.com.