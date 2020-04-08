MISSING: Teen mother and 16-month-old son last seen leaving MKE home

Milwaukee police need you help finding a critically missing child and his mother Wednesday.

Police say a toddler, Liam Rhode, was last seen with his mother, Faith Rhode, on Tuesday.

The mother and her son were last seen leaving their home at South 11th and West Oklahoma Avenue on foot at 11 a.m. that day. Liam was riding in a jogger stroller, according to Milwaukee police.

Faith is described as a 16-year-old white female, 5’06, 120 pounds, blue eyes and long blonde hair pulled into a ponytail.

Liam is described as a 16-month-old male, 2’00, 30 pounds, brown eyes and curly sandy color hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at ‪(414) 935-7405‬.