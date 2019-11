Police are asking for help finding a missing and possibly endangered man on Madison’s north side Tuesday night.

Madison police say John P. Thompson, pictured above, was last seen in the Trinity Park neighborhood near Warner Park around 11 a.m. on Oct. 30.

Thompson is described is described as white, 5'10", 146lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or who observes this individual should contact Madison police.