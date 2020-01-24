MISSING PERSON: Police need your help finding a woman missing in Wisconsin Rapids

Authorities need your help finding a missing woman in Wisconsin Rapids in Wood County Friday night.

Crystal Gadsky is described as being 5'7, 115 lbs, has green eyes and currently has dyed blue hair at medium length. Her natural hair color is brown.

Gadsky's family has not seen her for some time, according to the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department.

If you see Gadsky, please contact the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department reference case # 20-1583.

"Please share with your friends and family," the department posted to Facebook.