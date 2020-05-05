MISSING: Plateville teen hasn't been seen since May 1, police say

Platteville police need your help finding a missing teen who hasn't been seen since May 1.

The Platteville Police Department posted to Facebook Tuesday, writing that Jordan Schober-Lange was last seen between 1:30 and 2 p.m. at her home in the City of Platteville.

The department adds that Schober-Lange is believed to be a runaway.

The teen is described as 5'06'' tall, 130 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She may have a black and gray-checkered backpack with her, police say.

An older silver or gray Chrysler van with run on the bottom with Iowa plates was seen near the teen's residence just before she was last seen.

Jordan has been located in Dubuque, Madison and Fond du Lac in the past.

If you know where she might be, police ask you to call them at 608-328-2313.