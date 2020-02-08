MISSING TEEN: 16-year-old last seen leaving Sheboygan home for PetSmart

Authorities need your help finding a 16-year-old in Sheboygan County, Wis.

Brandon Bruss is considered a runaway at this time and is not expected to be in any danger, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Department.

Bruss was last seen on Thursday leaving his Sheboygan home to go to PetSmart.

Bruss is described as being 5’4” tall and about 125 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a Nike logo and blue jeans.

He may be driving a blue trailblazer with a black taillight.

If you know where Brandon Bruss is, you are asked to call Sheboygan police at (920) 459-3333.