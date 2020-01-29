SILVER ALERT: 72-year-old woman missing from Wausau restaurant

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year-old woman in Wausau, Wis. Wednesday.

The Wisconsin DOJ says Henrietta Woodkey went missing while at the Red Apple Restaurant at 707 S. 3rd Ave. in Wausau.

Woodkey is described as about 5 feet tall, 85 pounds, with blue eyes, blonde hair and shoulder-length hair. The DOJ says she was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Woodkey is likely missing on foot, and does not have access to a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wausau Police Department at (715) 261-7800.

