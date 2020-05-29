MISSING:Madison Police Dept. asking for help locating missing teen

The Madison Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 17-year-old girl who has not been seen in over three weeks.

According to police, Arianna Witt stands 4'9" tall, weighs 130 lbs., and has brown hair and black eyes.

She was last seen on May 5 on Jacobs Way, where she was reportedly living., wearing a black jacket and a black and white hat.

MPD indicated investigators have no reason to believe she was the victim of a crime, but they are concerned about her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or by computer at P3Tips.com.