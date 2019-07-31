MLB reports Brewers make trades with Rays, Giants

The Major League Baseball organization is reporting that the Milwaukee Brewers have agreed to trade with the Tampa Bay Rays and the San Francisco Giants, one of which means 2018 All-Star Jesus Aguilar will be leaving Milwaukee.

MLB.com said sources confirmed that the Milwaukee Brewers are trading Jesus Aguilar to the Tampa Bay Rays for right-handed pitcher Jake Faria. The trade was not immediately confirmed by the team.

Faria is 9-8 with a 4.18 ERA in 26 starts and 14 relief appearances in the Major Leagues over the last three seasons, according to MLB.com.

MLB.com also reported that the Brewers have agreed to a trade with the San Francisco Giants that will bring left-handed pitcher Drew Pomeranz and right-hander Ray Black to Milwaukee. Mauricio Dubon, who was Milwaukee's No. 3 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, will head to San Francisco.

The clubs have not confirmed that deal, according to MLB.com.

The Brewers acquired right-hander Jordan Lyles from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. He is scheduled to start for the Brewers at the Oakland Coliseum Wednesday.