MLB to treat marijuana like alcohol, will start testing for opioids, cocaine, more

Major League Baseball will start testing for opioids and cocaine. But only players who do not cooperate with their treatment plans will be subject to discipline.

"Players are overwhelmingly in favor of expanding our drug-testing regimen to include opioids, and want to take a leadership role in helping to resolve this national epidemic," MLB Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark said.

Also, as part of the deal, Marijuana will be removed from the list of drugs of abuse and will be treated the same as alcohol as part of changes to the joint drug agreement between MLB and the players' association.

The league also plans to add educational programs to teach players about the dangers of opioid medications.and "practical approaches to marijuana."

"The opioid epidemic in our country is an issue of significant concern to Major League Baseball. It is our hope that this agreement - which is based on principles of prevention, treatment, awareness and education - will help protect the health and safety of our Player," said MLB Deputy Commissioner and Chief Legal Officer Dan Halem.

Talks to add testing for opioids began following the death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs last summer. Testing until now had been limited to performance-enhancing substances and banned stimulants.