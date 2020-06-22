MMSD planning "hybrid" approach to learning this fall

The Madison Metropolitan School District expects to mix virtual learning with in-class instruction when students return to class this fall.

Responding to the Department of Public Instruction guidance on the coming school year, MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds said the district is examining the state agency’s guidelines and working to ensure the district’s plan is in line with their recommendations.

LeMonds added that district officials are still going over the feedback they’ve received from students, parents, and teachers about how the past semester’s virtual learning session went.

MMSD plans to approach the fall with a hybrid solution. "This hybrid approach will include both virtual and in-person instruction, while remaining committed to ensure we continue to provide a higher quality and stronger plan of support to our community during these uncertain times," LeMonds said in the statement.

LeMonds reiterated the approach will be flexible as the pandemic presents many unknown factors in the coming months and that the district's plans will incorporate contigencies, if needed.

"We recognize our communities’ need for details and the impact it will have on planning around things like daycare, transportation and adjusting work schedules. We also recognize the wide range of economic impact these decisions have, especially on our families and the business community," said LeMonds.

This all comes in response to the 90-page guidelines given by DPI Monday called "Education Forward" which provides a framework for schools to follow as they prepare for fall.