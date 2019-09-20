MMSD Board asking for community input for superintendent search

The Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education is beginning its search for the next superintendent.

On Friday, the board asked the community for input to help determine the district's next leader.

“Selecting a new superintendent is the most important task we have as a board, and we are starting the process by asking our community for input,” Board President Gloria Reyes said. “Input and ideas from our staff, students, families and community partners will help us shape the profile of what we are looking for in our next superintendent.”

The board began the process earlier in the week by meeting with BWP and Associates, a national search firm that specializes in assisting boards seeking superintendents.

During the community engagement phase, the board and BWP will gather input from the community that will be used to create a unique profile of what the community is looking for from its next school district leader.

People can give input at community forums scheduled on October 29 and 30. They can also participate in an online survey that will launch on October 15 at https://www.madison.k12.wi.us/superintendentsearch.Officials said times and locations of the forums will be announced soon.

Information will be presented to the board along with a draft profile of leadership characteristics for the next superintendent in November. In December and January they hope to screen potential candidates and make a selection in February.