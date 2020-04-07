MMSD Board to continue search for new superintendent next week

Next week, the Madison Metropolitan School District Board will meet to decide how it will move forward with its superintendent search. This comes after Dr. Mathew Gutierrez rescinded his acceptance offer last night.

Dr. Mathew Gutierrez, who was set to be MMSD's next superintendent until rescinding on Monday, in order to support his current school district in Texas. (Source: WMTV)

Gutierrez decided to stay at his Texas school district during the pandemic. School Board President Gloria Reyes says it was both surprising and disappointing.

Now, they are working on plans moving forward.

"They could revisit the old pool of candidates, or start the process over with a whole new pool of candidates,” says MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds.

The district says it respects Gutierrez decision. Jane Bellmore will continue the role as interim superintendent, after assuming the position last June.

