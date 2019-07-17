MMSD Summer School closed on Friday due to high temperatures

The Madison Metropolitan School District is canceling all summer school programs on Friday due to high temperatures.

For daycare programs housed at MMSD sites, families should contact their daycare provider for specific information.

MMSD will keep all programs open on Thursday. All sites will implement a cool weather plan to address warm buildings in the afternoon. Staff will use extra fans, help keep children hydrated, adjust plans, and have access to air conditioned or cooler spaces in buildings throughout the day.

If parents wish to keep students home on Thursday, they will not be penalized for missing school.