MMSD Superindent Rescinds Acceptance

Dr. Matthew Gutierrez is opting out of his new role as Superintendent of the Madison Metropolitan School District, less than two months before he was set to begin.

MMSD Board of Education President Gloria Reyes was informed of Gutierrez's decision to stay in his current role at the Seguin Independent School District.

“This was both surprising and disappointing,” said MMSD School Board President, Gloria Reyes. “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, educators across the country have been forced to make incredibly difficult decisions, and the MMSD family understands and fully appreciates Dr. Gutierrez’s decision to continue to support his community, the only home he's ever known, during these incredibly challenging times."

Gutierrez reportedly cited the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, saying he felt he could not leave his district during this challenging time.

Gutierrez was set to start his new role in Madison on June 1.

The MMSD Board of Education will meet in closed session to figure out their next steps.