MMSD and UPS teaming up to deliver devices to students

Two groups in Madison are teaming up to help students get the devices they need as their education goes digital.

The Madison Metropolitan School District is hoping to start virtual learning next week, and the new partnership with UPS will allow students to get the devices they need.

“Our focus from the start of this crisis has been the safety and well-being of our students, families and staff and we believe this to be the safest alternative to getting these important devices into our student’s hands.” said Jane Belmore, MMSD Interim Superintendent. “We are so very grateful for the love and support the district has received from the community, and to UPS for stepping in to lend a helping hand, they are wonderful neighbors and caring members of our community.”

UPS is giving reduced pricing to MMSD for boxes, packing materials, insurance, and verified delivery.

In the coming days, MMSD will be verifying mailing addresses for families who indicated they need a device to ensure delivery accuracy.

The district is also working with the City of Madison to identify school-age children who may be with their families at area hotels to ensure these students have the resources they need to continue learning.

MMSD expects to start shipping devices by Wednesday, and students should have them by the end of next week.

MMSD will be transitioning to virtual learning on April 6.

Gov. Tony Evers and DHS issued a public health emergency that closed schools in Mid-March. That order is set to expire April 24, unless another order supersedes it.

