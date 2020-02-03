MMSD approves new superintendent's contract

The Madison Metropolitan School District board has officially signed off on the hiring of its next superintendent.

Late last month, the district announced Dr. Matthew Gutiérrez had been selected to take over the position. With his contract now approved, he is now set to start in June.

The district did not provide the details of his contract, including what his salary would be.

He is currently the Superintendent of the Seguin Independent School District in Seguin, Texas.

He previously served as deputy superintendent with the Plano Independent School District with 54,000 students and before that as an interim superintendent and human resources director in the Little Elm Independent School District, according to a statement from MMSD.