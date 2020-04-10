MMSD cancels graduation ceremonies for outgoing seniors

Traditional commencement ceremonies have been called off for outgoing seniors at Madison Metropolitan School District Schools.

The district made the announcement Friday in an open letter to seniors and their families. In the letter, interim Superintendent Jane Belmore explained the decision was made with the safety of students and families in mind.

"I know this is disappointing news, and that you are missing out on a number of events and activities that you were looking forward to in your final year of high school," she told her outgoing students.

According to Belmore's letter, safety concerns caused the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent social distancing guidelines meant the district would not have been able to use the Kohl Center, Monona Terrace, or Sherman's gymnasium for its ceremonies, which forced them to look for a different solution.

District leaders are working on ideas for an alternative commencement ceremony and hope to come up with a plan over the next several weeks, Belmore assured them. She said they plan to make another announcement when more information is available.