MMSD in talks to expand West High School grounds

The Madison Metropolitan School District is now in talks to expand the grounds of West High School.

The piece of land in question is at the corner of Regent Street and Highland Avenue, what is now Di Rienzo Monument.

Board members say they have been working to secure this piece of land for several years. Right now, they are not sure what the land will be used for.

The piece of land would set the district back $300,000.

“It has been an area of concern for the school district for some time now, and the buyer is, or the owner of the property is willing to sell now. So it is really an opportunity for us to take a piece of that land and bring it into West High School property and land,” says Gloria Reyes, president of the Madison Metropolitan School District.

The MMSD School Board is set to vote on this item at a meeting on Monday December 16.

NBC15 Staff reached out to Di Rienzo Monument, but employees did not want to speak on camera. They told our crews the building has been at that location for more than 100 years, and they were unaware of the property being sold.