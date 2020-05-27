MMSD making plans for fall semester

The Madison Metropolitan School District is making plans for the fall semester, as restrictions lift around the state.

The district said Wednesday planning is still in the early stages, but parents can expect to hear more concrete information by late July or early August.

Madison School and Community Recreation will be implementing staggered start times in summer to make sure nurses can provide health screenings as kids arrive.

MMSD hopes they can learn from that situation and possibly use a similar approach in the fall. Right now, the district is still considering continuing some virtual learning in fall.

Any plans to reopen would include enforcing social distancing, health screening and frequent hand washing. The district would also consider face mask requirements.

Officials also said they are working to provide resources to help students and staff cope with the emotional toll of the pandemic.

"Students will be bringing with them more trauma than they usually will bring to the start of the school year, and we want our teachers to make sure that they're also focusing on the social and emotional needs of our kids," said Jay Affeldt, Executive Director of Student and Staff Support.

District officials said they are anticipating challenges around social distancing on school buses and how to safely serve meals to students.

"On a school bus where you may only have 24 seats, having either a student per seat or even a student every other seat, that will certainly cause challenges as far as transportation," said Chad Wiese, Executive Director of Building and Administrative Services.

There has been no official decision yet on if or how students will return to in-person learning in the fall.