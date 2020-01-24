MMSD names Dr. Matthew Gutiérrez as next superintendent

The Madison Metropolitan School District named Dr. Matthew Gutiérrez as the new superintendent of the district on Friday afternoon.

During a public forum in Madison, Dr. Gutiérrez said, "It's evident that that's an area teachers are focused on right now based on some questions and some of the feedback that has come in. So we've got to listen to the teachers and provide them with the necessary support.”

Dr. Gutiérrez says he will prioritize staffing, support teachers and better equip them with the tools they need to address disruptive behavior in the classroom, the new MMSD superintendent said in a public forum in Madison.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected as the new superintendent of the Madison Public School System, and I am excited to join the Madison Community and the MMSD family,” Dr. Gutiérrez said. “During my visit to Madison, I was extremely impressed with the high level of community involvement and how community members hold education as a top priority. I realize that with this role comes a tremendous responsibility, and I will work hard to ensure that we keep our strategic framework goals and our students at the center of what we do. Community engagement and support to teachers, students and families will be top priorities.”

Dr. Gutiérrez will finish out the school year in his current role as superintendent with the Seguin Independent School District and will begin his tenure with MMSD on June 1st. The new superintendent plans to visit MMSD to formally meet staff, the school board and the community before the end of the school year, according to MMSD.

“It was unprecedented community input that helped develop a leadership profile representing the voices of our community serving as our guide. The level of community involvement in this process is something to be very proud of," Reyes said.

He is currently the Superintendent of the Seguin Independent School District in Seguin, Texas. He previously served as deputy superintendent with the Plano Independent School District with 54,000 students and before that as an interim superintendent and human resources director in the Little Elm Independent School District.

He began his career in education as a middle school teacher, and also served as an elementary principal and middle school assistant principal. Dr. Gutiérrez earned a Ph.D. in Educational Leadership from Texas Tech University, according to a statement from MMSD.