Madison School District plans virtual graduation for seniors

Another in-person graduation ceremony has been called-off. But the Madison Metropolitan School District has come up with a solution to give a salute to their seniors.

MMSD leaders said in a Zoom call Wednesday that the ceremony will be broadcast on TV on June 12 and 13. Each of the six Madison high schools will time allocated for their seniors.

The schools will give students a cap and gown, and the district says it is in the process of working out the logistics.

MMSD is also going to be showing pictures of seniors on Madison billboards for two weeks.

School board member Chris Curorso pointed out that the pandemic isn't the only life changing event these seniors have lived through.

"The class of 2020 was born in the shadow of 911. The U.S. has been engaged in armed conflicts their entire lives. Many of them participated in Act 10 protests when they were in third grade, and have walked from East High School to the Capitol more than once to demand change on guns and climate change. Now, they are living through a pandemic,” Curorso told reporters during the Zoom call.

There is also going to be an in-person celebration planned for the Class of 2020. A date hasn't been set yet. But the district says it won't be until social distancing guidelines are lifted around large gatherings.

