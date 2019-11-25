MMSD public comment period for future plans continues

Madison Common Council got an overview of proposed Madison Metropolitan School District future plans on Monday.

Commissioners and alders voiced concerns about the 2020 capital budget proposed $350 million referendum.

Council members listened to the presentation about the potential operating referendum that includes renovating learning spaces, consolidating Capital High School and building a new elementary school.

Commissioners and alders gave suggestions such as incorporating renewable energy and raised questions about the potential impact on tax payers.

"Adding several hundred dollars a year to everyone's bottom line for renters, for everyone, it just seems like a bit much," Alder Marsha A. Rummel, District 6 said.

“The voices of the folks we're serving needs to be prioritized at all times. To have just our administrative staff or our school board shove this through in a top down referendum is not how we do business," Chad Wiese, MMSD Exec Director of Building and Administrative Services said.

The public comment period is over at the end of December. In January, the community input report will be delivered to the school board to review.