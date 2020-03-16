MMSD releases plan to provide free lunches every weekday

The Madison Metropolitan School District has rolled out its plan to make sure its students can pick-up a free, nutritious lunch while the district remains closed to stem the spread of coronavirus.

District officials released a list of neighborhood food sites around the city which will provide a take home breakfast and lunch in pre-packaged paper bags as well as the times during which they will be open.

Because the schools themselves are closed, the meals will be handed out from a food truck at each location. The district reminded families they should still practice social distancing when picking up the meals and wash their hands before eating them.

See the menu of meals here

East High School

4th Street Entrance-Welcome Center

12:00 to 12:45

La Follette High School

Main Entrance-Welcome Center

11:00 to 11:45

Memorial High School

Main Entrance-Welcome Center

11:00 to 11:45

Leopold Elementary

Main Entrance-Welcome Center

11:00 to 11:45

Sherman Middle/Shabazz High

Main Entrance-Sherman

11:00 to 11:45

Cherokee Heights Middle

Main Entrance-Welcome Center

1:00 to 1:45

Toki/Orchard Ridge

Orchard Ridge Entrance

12:00 to 12:45

Hawthorne Elementary

Main Entrance-Large Lower Lot

1:00 to 1:45

Lake View Elementary

Main Entrance-Main Office Entrance

12:00 to 12:45

Allied Drive - Boys and Girls Club

4619 Jenewein Rd

12:00 to 12:45

Lincoln Elementary

Main Entrance

1:00 to 1:45

Badger Rock Middle School

Main Entrance

11:00 to 11:45

