MMSD releases plan to provide free lunches every weekday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District has rolled out its plan to make sure its students can pick-up a free, nutritious lunch while the district remains closed to stem the spread of coronavirus.
District officials released a list of neighborhood food sites around the city which will provide a take home breakfast and lunch in pre-packaged paper bags as well as the times during which they will be open.
Because the schools themselves are closed, the meals will be handed out from a food truck at each location. The district reminded families they should still practice social distancing when picking up the meals and wash their hands before eating them.
See the menu of meals here
East High School
4th Street Entrance-Welcome Center
12:00 to 12:45
La Follette High School
Main Entrance-Welcome Center
11:00 to 11:45
Memorial High School
Main Entrance-Welcome Center
11:00 to 11:45
Leopold Elementary
Main Entrance-Welcome Center
11:00 to 11:45
Sherman Middle/Shabazz High
Main Entrance-Sherman
11:00 to 11:45
Cherokee Heights Middle
Main Entrance-Welcome Center
1:00 to 1:45
Toki/Orchard Ridge
Orchard Ridge Entrance
12:00 to 12:45
Hawthorne Elementary
Main Entrance-Large Lower Lot
1:00 to 1:45
Lake View Elementary
Main Entrance-Main Office Entrance
12:00 to 12:45
Allied Drive - Boys and Girls Club
4619 Jenewein Rd
12:00 to 12:45
Lincoln Elementary
Main Entrance
1:00 to 1:45
Badger Rock Middle School
Main Entrance
11:00 to 11:45