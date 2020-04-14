MMSD starts over in superintendent search anew

The Madison Metropolitan School Board plans to start from scratch in its search for a new superintendent.

On Tuesday, the board announced it plans to start the application process all over again after the initial candidate they hired, Dr. Matthew Gutierrez, rescinded his acceptance of the position less than two months before he was supposed to start.

At the time, Gutierrez claimed because of the coronavirus pandemic, he felt he could not leave his district during this challenging time.

Board members had considered revisiting the previous list of finalists, but ultimately decided to start fresh. To be considered those finalists would have to apply again and start all over as well.

They will start accepting applications in May and begin interviews in June. Gutierrez had been set to start on June 1.

The board expressed concern that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will upset their timeline for finding a new candidate. If they don’t find a candidate that fits the “leadership profile” the board will meet to discuss plans to extend the search.

