MMSD: summer school will be held virtually

The Madison Metropolitan School District announced summer school will be held virtually this summer for grades 3-12.

The dates remain the same as originally planned, running from June 22 to July 31 for elementary and middle school. High school summer school will end July 30.

School officials said about 3,000 students originally enrolled in summer school, but they expect it to lower after asking families if they still want to participate now that it will be offered virtually.

“We are working hard to figure out the best ways toe deliver instruction and keep everyone safe at the same time,” said Interim Superintendent Jane Belmore.

As for plans for school in the Fall, Belmore said they are still planning and considering several different scenarios, including some combination of online and in-person learning.

Janet Dyer with Madison School and Community Recreation (MSCR) also announced all summer programming is canceled and they are issuing full refunds.

They will be offering a variety of virtual programming options throughout the summer, including fitness, art classes and outdoor activities. Dyer said they also hope to launch a limited schedule of in-person outdoor programs that follow health guidelines. She said more details will be announced in June.

Dyer said they will continue to offer childcare services.

“We will be offering smaller childcare programs in 15 to 20 of our elementary schools for up to 600 students. These childcare programs will be geared toward students entering grades 2-5 in the fall and we will prioritize essential workers and those students who are enrolled in summer school,” she said.

